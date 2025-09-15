Metal is hardly changed, with profit-taking and small increase in dollar keeping gains in check
Anglo’s grip on Kumba is less a sentimental salute to its SA roots than keeping a reliable cash cannon in its arsenal
Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
ANC president says continued poor performance by municipalities risks further eroding the party’s performance
The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
Rating agency identifies weak growth, fiscal pressures and structural obstacles holding country back
Several short-term headwinds could slow the material outperformance of the equities
President Donald Trump says changes to earnings reports will allow managers to focus on running their companies
Nasreddine Nabi says newcomers are are not yet ready to feature in terms of conditioning
Before its replacement arrives next year, SA's favourite bakkie celebrates its birthday with a special edition
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Alex Duys of Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx of FNB Wealth and Investments unpack the week’s market moves
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate decision
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Setback for Discovery
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate decision
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally
Oil extends losses on oversupply
Gold on track for fourth weekly gain
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Setback for Discovery
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.