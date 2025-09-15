subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Phaswane Mphahlele from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Naspers initiates stock split to cut share price and lure investors

The split is expected to align the price per Naspers N ordinary share more closely with that of Prosus
Companies
11 hours ago

OUTsurance boss says human touch beats AI

Technology is getting better but personal touch still matters, says Marthinus Visser
Companies
19 hours ago

Closure of Southern Sun Seychelles hotel to weigh on first-half earnings

Demand has been boosted by conferencing and event business in Gauteng and the Western Cape, but government and corporate travel is down
Companies
17 hours ago

City Lodge flags air travel bottlenecks as a drag on hospitality rebound

CEO Andrew Widegger points to a lack of affordable and accessible flights
Companies
10 hours ago

WATCH: Cilo Cybin transitions to the JSE’s mainboard

Business Day TV spoke with Gabriel Theron, founder and CEO of Cilo Cybin
Companies
10 hours ago

Sirius raises €105m in bond to fuel expansion spree

Sirius has completed approximately €300m in acquisitions in 2025 to date
Companies
17 hours ago

Greencoat posts weaker interim results after JSE debut

The European energy investor reassured local investors with an interim dividend and an optimistic outlook
Companies
17 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Setback for Discovery
Markets
5.
World Platinum Investment Council forecasts more ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.