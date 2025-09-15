subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Sam Houlie from Differential Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the afternoon’s market performance

MORE MARKETS NEWS & ANALYSIS:

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Sam Houlie from Differential Capital
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate decision

Metal is hardly changed, with profit-taking and small increase in dollar keeping gains in check
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries

Traders mull effect of Ukrainian drone attacks that could disrupt crude and fuel exports
Markets
20 hours ago

JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally

Mining consolidation, precious metals surge and dovish central banks boost investor risk appetite
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke with Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
Markets
11 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Annatjie Van Rooyen from Regenesys Business School
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Setback for Discovery
Markets
5.
World Platinum Investment Council forecasts more ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Gold steady as traders wait for Fed’s rate decision

Markets

Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries

Markets

JSE hits record high as rand nears one-year peak on metals rally

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.