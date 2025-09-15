Africa’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer started the week on the back foot, extending its recent losing streak with a 1.51% dip. The company’s share price, which has lost more than 38% of its value since end-December, is still feeling the effects of swinging into a R1.1bn annual loss last week.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen loss still working through share price
