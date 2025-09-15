Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries

Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries that could disrupt its crude and fuel exports, while also eyeing US fuel-demand growth.
Brent crude futures rose 36c, or 0.5%, to $67.35 a barrel by 6.32am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $63.05 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.6%.
Both contracts gained more than 1% last week as Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest oil exporting terminal Primorsk and the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the two largest refineries in Russia.
“The attack suggests a growing willingness to disrupt international oil markets, which has the potential to add upside pressure on oil prices,” JPMorgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva said in a note, referring to the attack on Primorsk.
Primorsk has a capacity to load about 1-million barrels a day (bbl/day) of crude, making it a key export hub for Russian oil and the largest port in western Russia.
The Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, processes about 17.7-million metric tonnes per year, or 355,000bbl/day, of Russian crude, equal to 6.4% of the country’s total.
“If we are seeing a strategic shift by Ukraine towards Russian oil exporting infrastructure — that brings upside risks to forecasts,” IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said, despite ongoing concerns around oversupply as Opec+ plans to ramp up output.
An oil company in Russia’s Bashkortostan region would maintain production levels despite a drone attack on Saturday, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said.
Pressure is mounting on Russia as US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia but Europe has to act in a way that is commensurate with the US.
Investors are also watching US-China trade talks in Madrid that started on Sunday amid Washington’s demands that its allies place tariffs on imports from China over its purchases of Russian oil.
Last week, softer job-creation data and rising inflation in the US raised concerns about economic growth in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer even as the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates during its September 16-17 meeting.
Oil rises further after attacks on Russian refineries
Traders mull effect of Ukrainian drone attacks that could disrupt crude and fuel exports
Singapore — Oil prices extended gains on Monday as investors assessed the impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries that could disrupt its crude and fuel exports, while also eyeing US fuel-demand growth.
Brent crude futures rose 36c, or 0.5%, to $67.35 a barrel by 6.32am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $63.05 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.6%.
Both contracts gained more than 1% last week as Ukraine stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, including the largest oil exporting terminal Primorsk and the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, one of the two largest refineries in Russia.
“The attack suggests a growing willingness to disrupt international oil markets, which has the potential to add upside pressure on oil prices,” JPMorgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva said in a note, referring to the attack on Primorsk.
Primorsk has a capacity to load about 1-million barrels a day (bbl/day) of crude, making it a key export hub for Russian oil and the largest port in western Russia.
The Kirishi refinery, operated by Surgutneftegaz, processes about 17.7-million metric tonnes per year, or 355,000bbl/day, of Russian crude, equal to 6.4% of the country’s total.
“If we are seeing a strategic shift by Ukraine towards Russian oil exporting infrastructure — that brings upside risks to forecasts,” IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said, despite ongoing concerns around oversupply as Opec+ plans to ramp up output.
An oil company in Russia’s Bashkortostan region would maintain production levels despite a drone attack on Saturday, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said.
Pressure is mounting on Russia as US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia but Europe has to act in a way that is commensurate with the US.
Investors are also watching US-China trade talks in Madrid that started on Sunday amid Washington’s demands that its allies place tariffs on imports from China over its purchases of Russian oil.
Last week, softer job-creation data and rising inflation in the US raised concerns about economic growth in the world’s largest economy and oil consumer even as the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates during its September 16-17 meeting.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.