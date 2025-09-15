The rand weakened marginally against the dollar on Monday after earlier edging closer to its best level in 10 months as precious metals rose and markets price in a US rate cut on Wednesday. The local currency was firmer for most of the day with Bloomberg reporting substantial foreign inflows into SA ahead of this week’s US federal open market committee meeting.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand slips from day’s best
The rand weakened slightly against the dollar on Monday after nearing its best level in 10 months
