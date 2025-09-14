SA assets rallied last week with the JSE closing at a record high while the rand surged to its best level in nearly a year.
This was after a wave of corporate consolidation in the mining sector and a powerful rally in precious metals combined with dovish policy signals from major central banks to rekindle investor risk appetite. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.