Gold on track for fourth weekly gain

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as mounting concern over a weakening US labour market eclipsed inflation worries ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut next week.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $3,654.37/oz by 2.11am GMT. The contract hovered near a record high of $3,673.95 touched on Tuesday. Bullion has gained 1.9% so far this week.
US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5% at $3,692.80.
“Now the market is looking for a high chance of at least three interest rate cuts before 2025 ends, which is much more than earlier projections from two months ago,” Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said, adding that this was helping gold at the moment.
US consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, the steepest monthly rise in seven months, while data on Wednesday showed an unexpected decline in US producer prices in August.
Weekly jobless claims surged last week, underscoring a material softening in labour market conditions. This followed the US employment report last Friday, which signalled job growth nearly stalled in August.
The Fed is widely expected to lower its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with a slim possibility of a 50bp reduction, according to CME Fedwatch tool.
Non-yielding bullion, often considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.
“It’s not far off from $3,700 ... so that could happen at any moment. In the short term, we see some resistance at about $3,900 according to our technical analysis, but long term, we feel that it is probably still heavily under-owned by most institutions,” said Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at Sprott Inc.
The metal has risen about 39% so far this year, driven by a soft dollar, strong central bank buying, dovish monetary policy and heightened global uncertainty.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.2% to $42.04/oz, platinum was up 0.7% at $1,388.85 and palladium gained 0.8% to $1,197.52. All three metals were set for a weekly rise.
Gold on track for fourth weekly gain
Metal rises as mounting concern over weakening US labour market eclipses inflation worries
