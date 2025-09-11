World Platinum Investment Council forecasts more price gains
Elevated lease rates and declining mine supply point to tight global markets
11 September 2025 - 18:42
Months into a staggering price rally, platinum’s market dynamics still present an attractive investment case, according to a report by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) this week.
The report estimates that platinum will remain in a significant market deficit of 850,000oz this year, its third consecutive year of supply falling short of demand, leaving room for prices to increase further in the coming months...
