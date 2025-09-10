subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth.

Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
9 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Antonio Senatore from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV to provide insights on the day’s market movers
Markets
5 hours ago

Manufacturing slump and tough market weigh on Italtile

The group expects trading conditions to remain challenging in the short to medium term as oversupply and weak demand persist
Companies
1 month ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Miniboom in retail spending may be over for now

Momentum in consumer spending during the second half of 2024 and earlier part of this year appears to have slowed down
Opinion
5 days ago

CTM owner Italtile eyes thriving Kenya as growth in SA hits ceiling

Home improvement retailer focuses on growth potential of East Africa’s economic powerhouse
Companies
2 weeks ago
