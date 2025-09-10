subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Antonio Senatore from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

MORE MARKET & COMPANY NEWS:

WATCH: Metair returns to profit

Business Day TV spoke with Paul O'Flaherty, CEO of Metair
Companies
9 hours ago

Rate-cut hopes support gold

Metal holds above critical $3,600 level, buoyed by expectation Fed will cut rates this month
Markets
16 hours ago

Improved performance by investments lifts Remgro’s earnings

Lower finance costs also contributed to an expected 33%-43% increase in full-year HEPS
Companies
14 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
9 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye-Stillwater recoils from R40

Sibanye-Stillwater’s shares dropped over 5% Tuesday as platinum prices paused, making it the day’s worst performer on the local bourse
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares rise as traders mull odds of larger US rate cut

Investors expect US labour market softness to spur the Federal Reserve to cut rates by at least a quarter point next week
Markets
15 hours ago

Klarna CEO admits lender went too fast on AI, after big job and vendor cuts

Sweden’s buy-now, pay-later lender cut thousands of jobs for AI but is now back to hiring people
Companies
6 hours ago
