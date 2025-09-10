Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
There is no way ArcelorMittal SA could survive, even run honestly with supplies of free iron ore
Long-delayed National Land Transport Amendment Act will formalise a framework for the sector
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Chair Trevor Manuel says ‘exceptional leadership and governance experience will support the company’s strategic ambitions’
Non-residential construction shows signs of life, but broader industry sentiment still lags long-term averages
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
Utility back Ethan Hooker says playing in New Zealand is a dream come true
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.