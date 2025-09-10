Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

10 September 2025 - 15:19
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance

