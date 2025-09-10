Shares in Italtile fell 10% as they went ex-dividend on Wednesday. In full-year results released on August 25, it reported HEPS up 2%, despite sluggish economic conditions. While declaring an ordinary dividend it also added a special one of 98c per share.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Italtile knocked down
