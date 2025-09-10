Markets

Rate-cut hopes support gold

Metal holds above critical $3,600 level, buoyed by expectation Fed will cut rates this month

10 September 2025 - 07:55
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the critical $3,600/oz level, buoyed by the expectation of a US interest rate cut this month, while key inflation reports due this week were also on investors’ radar.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,635.329/oz by 1.01am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.2% to $3,673.70.

“Sentiment is really bullish. There are several major factors driving gold prices right now. The primary is US rate cut expectations,” Capital.com financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“The near-term outlook depends a lot on this inflation data. If it comes out a bit spicy, then rate cuts could come out of the curve marginally and spark a pullback in what's a technically overbought market.”

The US producer price inflation data, due at 12.30pm GMT, and the consumer price inflation reading on Thursday will be closely watched for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The US economy was likely to have created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday, suggesting that job growth was already stalling before President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports.

US nonfarm payroll data released last week also pointed to weakening labour market conditions, and sealed the case for a rate cut at the Fed’s September policy meeting.

Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut, while the likelihood of a larger 50bp cut stands at about 6%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Gold prices have gained 38% so far this year, after a 27% jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $41/oz. Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,380.74 and palladium was flat at $1,148.57.

Reuters

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye-Stillwater recoils from R40

Sibanye-Stillwater’s shares dropped over 5% Tuesday as platinum prices paused, making it the day’s worst performer on the local bourse
Markets
18 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude up after Hamas hit

Brent crude gained for a second day on Tuesday as geopolitical tension rose
Markets
18 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Markets
18 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities
Markets
2.
Opec+ to hike oil output from October with an eye ...
Markets
3.
Rand holds steady at about R17.50/$
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African surges more than 10%
Markets
5.
Gold climbs to new high as dollar loses ground
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.