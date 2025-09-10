Rate-cut hopes support gold

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the critical $3,600/oz level, buoyed by the expectation of a US interest rate cut this month, while key inflation reports due this week were also on investors’ radar.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,635.329/oz by 1.01am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.
US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.2% to $3,673.70.
“Sentiment is really bullish. There are several major factors driving gold prices right now. The primary is US rate cut expectations,” Capital.com financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
“The near-term outlook depends a lot on this inflation data. If it comes out a bit spicy, then rate cuts could come out of the curve marginally and spark a pullback in what's a technically overbought market.”
The US producer price inflation data, due at 12.30pm GMT, and the consumer price inflation reading on Thursday will be closely watched for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
The US economy was likely to have created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday, suggesting that job growth was already stalling before President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports.
US nonfarm payroll data released last week also pointed to weakening labour market conditions, and sealed the case for a rate cut at the Fed’s September policy meeting.
Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut, while the likelihood of a larger 50bp cut stands at about 6%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Gold prices have gained 38% so far this year, after a 27% jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $41/oz. Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,380.74 and palladium was flat at $1,148.57.
Rate-cut hopes support gold
Metal holds above critical $3,600 level, buoyed by expectation Fed will cut rates this month
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the critical $3,600/oz level, buoyed by the expectation of a US interest rate cut this month, while key inflation reports due this week were also on investors’ radar.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,635.329/oz by 1.01am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.
US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.2% to $3,673.70.
“Sentiment is really bullish. There are several major factors driving gold prices right now. The primary is US rate cut expectations,” Capital.com financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
“The near-term outlook depends a lot on this inflation data. If it comes out a bit spicy, then rate cuts could come out of the curve marginally and spark a pullback in what's a technically overbought market.”
The US producer price inflation data, due at 12.30pm GMT, and the consumer price inflation reading on Thursday will be closely watched for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
The US economy was likely to have created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday, suggesting that job growth was already stalling before President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports.
US nonfarm payroll data released last week also pointed to weakening labour market conditions, and sealed the case for a rate cut at the Fed’s September policy meeting.
Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut, while the likelihood of a larger 50bp cut stands at about 6%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Gold prices have gained 38% so far this year, after a 27% jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $41/oz. Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,380.74 and palladium was flat at $1,148.57.
Reuters
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye-Stillwater recoils from R40
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude up after Hamas hit
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.