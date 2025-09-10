subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Platinum rose again on Wednesday, extending its strong year-to-date performance that has seen it gain about 56%. The metal has benefited from industrial demand, particularly in automotive catalytic converters and hydrogen fuel cells. There has also been an uptick in demand for the metal from the jewellery industry.

