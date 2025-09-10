Platinum rose again on Wednesday, extending its strong year-to-date performance that has seen it gain about 56%. The metal has benefited from industrial demand, particularly in automotive catalytic converters and hydrogen fuel cells. There has also been an uptick in demand for the metal from the jewellery industry.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum marches higher
