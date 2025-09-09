Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Slain insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was doggedly following NTC’s money trail when he was gunned down in cold blood
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Group has entered into a binding implementation agreement relating to the prelisting restructuring
Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
SA favourites to seal qualification in matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in October
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub delves into the telecom sector and takes a closer look at what the charts are telling her about Blu Label, MTN and Telkom.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Blu Label, MTN and Telkom
Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub delves into the telecom sector and takes a closer look at what the charts are telling her about Blu Label, MTN and Telkom.
MORE MARKETS & COMPANY NEWS
Rand holds steady at about R17.50/$
Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets
Spar’s Swiss exit cuts debt by R2.7bn, clears path for dividends
Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.