Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Slain insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was doggedly following NTC’s money trail when he was gunned down in cold blood
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Group has entered into a binding implementation agreement relating to the prelisting restructuring
Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
SA favourites to seal qualification in matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in October
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks with Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
MORE MARKETS & COMPANY NEWS:
Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play
WATCH: Anglo off to Canada after mega merger with Teck
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets
Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal
Spar’s Swiss exit cuts debt by R2.7bn, clears path for dividends
