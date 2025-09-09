Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
The appeals court’s ruling is a temporary victory and tariffs remain in force
Dubai-based airline to hold two information roadshows on its future-focused careers
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Anglo American will merge with Canadian firm Teck and move its headquarters to Vancouver from London
Business Day TV discusses SA's stronger-than-expected GDP figures with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
Wary that SA will be highly motivated to reverse last week’s result, New Zealand find a fresh source of inspiration
In September 1944 the SA Air Force flew supplies into the Polish Home Army and others who had risen against the Nazis
Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV gets insights on the day’s market moves from Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
Oil gains on Opec+’s output decision
Gold climbs to new high as dollar loses ground
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African surges more than 10%
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold price smashes through $3,600 level
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil gains on Opec+’s output decision
Gold climbs to new high as dollar loses ground
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African surges more than 10%
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold price smashes through $3,600 level
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.