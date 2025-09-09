subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s share price fell more than 5% on Tuesday as platinum prices took a breather. The stock was the worst performer on the local bourse on the day but is still up more than 152% so far this year.

Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play

Canadian billionaire Norman Keevil backs Anglo American and Teck merger
WATCH: Anglo off to Canada after mega merger with Teck

Business Day TV caught up with mining analyst Peter Major to unpack the deal’s impact on Anglo, Teck, shareholders and the global mining landscape
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets

The retailer’s everyday low-price model will be particularly well-suited to the SA market
Spar’s Swiss exit cuts debt by R2.7bn, clears path for dividends

The exit comes after a strategic review of Spar’s European assets
Standard Bank taps risk chief David Hodnett to lead R2-trillion SA business

Appointment underscores lender’s long tradition of promoting from within its ranks to leadership roles
Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal

Anglo American will merge with Canadian firm Teck and move its headquarters to Vancouver from London
