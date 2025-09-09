Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Slain insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was doggedly following NTC’s money trail when he was gunned down in cold blood
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Group has entered into a binding implementation agreement relating to the prelisting restructuring
Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
SA favourites to seal qualification in matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in October
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Sibanye-Stillwater’s share price fell more than 5% on Tuesday as platinum prices took a breather. The stock was the worst performer on the local bourse on the day but is still up more than 152% so far this year.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye-Stillwater recoils from R40
Sibanye-Stillwater’s shares dropped over 5% Tuesday as platinum prices paused, making it the day’s worst performer on the local bourse
Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play
WATCH: Anglo off to Canada after mega merger with Teck
Walmart raises stakes with own SA outlets
Spar’s Swiss exit cuts debt by R2.7bn, clears path for dividends
Standard Bank taps risk chief David Hodnett to lead R2-trillion SA business
Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal
