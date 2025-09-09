Rand holds steady at about R17.50/$
Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
09 September 2025 - 15:53
The rand was steady at about R17.50/$ on Tuesday afternoon, supported by an easing dollar amid improved global market sentiment.
At 3.50pm, the rand was marginally firmer at R17.49/$, its strongest level in just over two weeks...
