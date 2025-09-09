Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
Slain insolvency lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk was doggedly following NTC’s money trail when he was gunned down in cold blood
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Group has entered into a binding implementation agreement relating to the prelisting restructuring
Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
SA favourites to seal qualification in matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in October
Riotous tapestries of daisies entertain visitors in Postberg, West Coast National Park
Brent crude gained for a second day on Tuesday as geopolitical tension rose after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Prices were also given a boost by Opec+ plans to raise output below expectations.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude up after Hamas hit
Brent crude rose for a second day Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar
