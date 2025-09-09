subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Brent crude gained for a second day on Tuesday as geopolitical tension rose after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Prices were also given a boost by Opec+ plans to raise output below expectations.

MORE MARKET & COMPANY NEWS

Hamas leadership targeted in bold Israeli attack on Qatari capital Doha

Assault in Qatar likely to deal a serious, if not fatal, blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire
World
12 hours ago

Oil gains on Opec+’s output decision

Concern over tighter supply due to potential new sanctions on Russia provides support
Markets
21 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye-Stillwater recoils from R40

Sibanye-Stillwater’s shares dropped over 5% Tuesday as platinum prices paused, making it the day’s worst performer on the local bourse
Markets
7 hours ago

Rand holds steady at about R17.50/$

Markets are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps cut and 10% for 50bps when the US Fed pronounces on rates on September 17
Markets
13 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Markets
8 hours ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Blu Label, MTN and Telkom

Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities
Markets
2.
Opec+ to hike oil output from October with an eye ...
Markets
3.
Rand holds steady at about R17.50/$
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African surges more than 10%
Markets
5.
Gold climbs to new high as dollar loses ground
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.