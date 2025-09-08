subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital.

READ MORE MARKET & COMPANY NEWS

Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities

Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management joins Business Day TV to unpack the day’s market performance
Markets
9 hours ago

WATCH: Sun International’s profit jumps

Business Day TV spoke with Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International
Companies
9 hours ago

Sun International warns that weak gambling rules risk fuelling black market

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Companies
15 hours ago

Can iPhone Air add sparkle to Apple event?

Analysts say company’s biggest challenge will be to ride out another ho-hum launch as rivals have raced ahead
Companies
11 hours ago

Global downturn weighs on Bell Equipment interims

Equipment manufacturer holds on to its cash despite pleasing demand from mining in SA and Zambia
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities
Markets
2.
Opec+ to hike oil output from October with an eye ...
Markets
3.
Gold rises above $3,600 on expected Fed rate cut
Markets
4.
Oil rises as sanction risk offsets Opec+ output ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.