Gold hits record high with prices up 38% so far this year
China is putting its citizens first, with an emphasis on high-quality growth rather than rapid economic expansion
President wants focus to be on implementation of partnership strategy to counteract trading crisis
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
Appointment underscores lender’s long tradition of promoting from within its ranks to leadership roles
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote in parliament, deepening the political crisis in France
Broos says a win could ensure qualification for the 2026 World Cup
The new ES will be the sole Lexus sedan as growth at the luxury brand is driven by SUVs
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital.
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital for insights on today’s investment trends
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital.
