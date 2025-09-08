Gold hits record high with prices up 38% so far this year
China is putting its citizens first, with an emphasis on high-quality growth rather than rapid economic expansion
President wants focus to be on implementation of partnership strategy to counteract trading crisis
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
Appointment underscores lender’s long tradition of promoting from within its ranks to leadership roles
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote in parliament, deepening the political crisis in France
Broos says a win could ensure qualification for the 2026 World Cup
The new ES will be the sole Lexus sedan as growth at the luxury brand is driven by SUVs
Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance
Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management joins Business Day TV to unpack the day’s market performance and share insights on the broader trends shaping investor sentiment
Aheesh Singh from MP9 Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance
Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities
