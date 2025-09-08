The gold price moved convincingly above $3,600/oz on Monday after touching that level for the first time in late US trade on Friday. It reached a record intraday high of $3,645 as geopolitics and a weaker dollar keep investors looking for safe havens
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold price smashes through $3,600 level
