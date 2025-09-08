subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The gold price moved convincingly above $3,600/oz on Monday after touching that level for the first time in late US trade on Friday. It reached a record intraday high of $3,645 as geopolitics and a weaker dollar keep investors looking for safe havens

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pan African surges more than 10%

Pan African Resources share price gains the most in more than two years, closing 10.48% higher on the day
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold rises above $3,600 on expected Fed rate cut

Gold hits record high with prices up 38% so far this year
Markets
17 hours ago

Standard Bank taps risk chief David Hodnett to lead R2-trillion SA business

Appointment underscores lender’s long tradition of promoting from within its ranks to leadership roles
Companies
7 hours ago

Metrofile takeover bid faces delay amid regulatory scrutiny

Talks with US-backed Main Street 2093 remain advanced, ‘though the timeline has been extended’
Companies
5 hours ago

Goldman Sachs report bullish on JSE equities

Domestic stocks have yet to price in the economic acceleration it expects as inflation and interest rates decline, analysts say
Markets
17 hours ago

Sun International warns that weak gambling rules risk fuelling black market

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson says regulations need to protect consumers, ensure tax collection and allow firms to offer competitive products
Companies
15 hours ago
