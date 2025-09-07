Markets

Opec+ to hike oil output from October with an eye on market share

Opec is prioritising market share even if it risks softer prices, says analyst

07 September 2025 - 19:14
by Ahmed Rasheed, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

London/Moscow/Baghdad — Opec+ has agreed to further raise oil production from October as its leader Saudi Arabia pushes to regain market share, while slowing the pace of increases compared with previous months due to an anticipated weakening of global demand.

Opec+ has been increasing production since April after years of cuts to support the oil market, but the Sunday decision to continue to boost output came as a surprise amid an expected oil glut in the northern hemisphere’s looming winter months.

Eight members of Opec+ agreed on Sunday in an online meeting to raise production from October by 137,000 barrels per day, it said in a statement, much lower than the monthly increases of about 555,000 bpd for September and August and 411,000 bpd in July and June.

Sunday’s deal also means Opec+ has begun to unwind a second tranche of cuts of about 1.65-million bpd by eight members more than a year ahead of schedule. The group has already fully unwound the first tranche of 2.5-million bpd since April, equivalent to about 2.4% of global demand.

“The barrels may be small, but the message is big,” said Jorge Leon, analyst at Rystad and a former Opec official. “The increase is less about volumes and more about signalling — Opec+ is prioritising market share even if it risks softer prices.”

Opec+, made up of Opec states plus Russia and other allies, found it easy to raise production when demand was growing in summer, but the real test will come in the fourth quarter with expected slowing demand, Leon said.

Opec+ said it retained options to accelerate, pause or reverse hikes at future meetings. It scheduled the next meeting of the eight countries for October 5.

New capacity

Opec’s output increases this year also come as Saudi Arabia has sought to punish other members such as Kazakhstan for overproducing, and as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has built new capacity and sought higher targets.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump put pressure on the group to boost output as he sought to fulfil his election promise to bring down domestic fuel prices.

The increases in output have led to a fall in oil prices of about 15% so far this year, pushing oil companies’ profits to their lowest since the pandemic and triggering tens of thousands of job cuts.

Oil prices have not collapsed, however, trading at about $65 a barrel, supported by Western sanctions on Russia and Iran. That has emboldened Opec+ to continue increasing output.

Opec’s hikes have fallen short of the pledged amounts because most members are pumping near capacity.

As a result, only Saudi Arabia and the UAE are able to add more barrels into the market, analysts have said and data have shown.

Reuters

US tariffs take toll as SA exports fall 18%, says Absa

Shipments to US tumble in second quarter, but stronger global growth and firmer commodities offer some relief
Economy
13 hours ago

World briefs: Norwegians vote in tight parliamentary race

From a tight election in Norway that could shake Europe’s energy markets to undersea fibre cuts disrupting Middle East internet, here’s what’s making ...
World
15 hours ago

Oil on track for first weekly loss in three

Prices extend decline into third session as supply expectations grow and surprise build in US crude stock adds to demand concerns
Markets
2 days ago

ConocoPhillips to cut up to 25% of workforce in major restructuring amid rising costs

The move follows falling oil prices, rising costs  and a push to streamline operations after its $1bn Marathon Oil acquisition
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Opec+ to hike oil output from October with an eye ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Oil on track for first weekly loss in three
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.