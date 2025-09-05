Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Lwazi Matakane from Nedbank Private Wealth

05 September 2025 - 15:50
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Lwazi Matakane from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold falls from record high as traders take ...
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buying spree lifts Valterra ...
Markets
3.
Oil loses more ground as Opec+ mulls another ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Telkom jumps 13% on MTN report
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals soar to a ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.