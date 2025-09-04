subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.

Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
2 hours ago

Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation

Second-largest mobile provider is tipped to once again go after Telkom for its fibre network
Companies
3 hours ago

Back to the drawing board for Nampak as CEO-designate resigns

Andrew Hood steps down over personal reasons
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: Sanlam’s new business volumes rise 7%

Business Day TV speaks to Abigail Mukhuba, CFO of Sanlam
Companies
2 hours ago
