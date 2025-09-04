The rand lost 0.7% against the dollar on Thursday, giving back some ground after edging up on Wednesday
‘Managing tourism’ is an excuse to waste money, and scandals at SA Tourism are the logical outcome
Ousted members challenge tourism minister’s authority as filings test statutory limits on dissolutions
By early September, 80% of citizens were pessimistic about GNU, according to ‘What Worries the World’ study
Andrew Hood steps down over personal reasons
B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
Second in seniority only to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s Teresa Ribera has directly accused Israel of genocide
They don’t have to be nervous or afraid, coach says of newbies ahead of crunch qualifiers
The women in ‘The Eights’, among the first allowed to attend Oxford University, help each other navigate outdated attitudes
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks with Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
READ MORE MARKET NEWS
WATCH: Market Report
Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation
Back to the drawing board for Nampak as CEO-designate resigns
WATCH: Sanlam’s new business volumes rise 7%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.