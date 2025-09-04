subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers

Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation

Second-largest mobile provider is tipped to once again go after Telkom for its fibre network
Companies
3 hours ago

WATCH: Shoprite eyes banking venture

Business Day TV spoke with Jean Olivier, general manager for financial services at Shoprite
Companies
7 hours ago

Gold falls from record high as traders take profits

GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan says rate-cut expectations and worry over the Fed’s independence will add to safe-haven demand
Markets
14 hours ago

Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth

The group has received all regulatory approvals for increasing its effective shareholding in Shriram Asset Management Company
Companies
12 hours ago

Oil loses more ground as Opec+ mulls another output hike

Traders look ahead to producers’ weekend meeting, where they are expected to consider another increase in output targets
Markets
15 hours ago
