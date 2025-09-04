Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV to provide expert insights and a broader perspective on this afternoon’s market performance
‘Managing tourism’ is an excuse to waste money, and scandals at SA Tourism are the logical outcome
Former directors say dissolution by Patricia de Lille undermines good governance and independence
By early September, 80% of citizens expressed pessimistic sentiment regarding the GNU, according to Ipsos’ ‘What Worries the World1’ study
The sale of Anglo's remaining stake in the former platinum subsidiary provides a much-needed cash injection
New vehicle could mobilise as much as $10bn in private capital over the next several years to finance projects
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tim Akinnusi, co-founder and CEO of MortgageMarket
Pontiff calls for release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, reiterates support for two-state solution
They don’t have to be nervous or afraid, coach says of newbies ahead of crunch qualifiers
The women in ‘The Eights’, among the first allowed to attend Oxford University, help each other navigate outdated attitudes
Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV to provide expert insights and a broader perspective on this afternoon’s market performance
Thami Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.