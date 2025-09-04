subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shares in Telkom jumped 13% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that MTN, Africa’s largest mobile service provider, was considering resuscitating acquisition talks, according to trusted sources. Telkom has added more than 58% to its value since end-December.

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation

Second-largest mobile provider is tipped to once again go after Telkom for its fibre network
Companies
3 hours ago

Oil loses more ground as Opec+ mulls another output hike

Traders look ahead to producers’ weekend meeting, where they are expected to consider another increase in output targets
Markets
15 hours ago

WATCH: Shoprite eyes banking venture

Business Day TV spoke with Jean Olivier, general manager for financial services at Shoprite
Companies
7 hours ago

Trellidor declares first dividend in four years

Despite the resumption of dividend payouts, the group’s earnings remain under pressure
Companies
10 hours ago

Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth

The group has received all regulatory approvals for increasing its effective shareholding in Shriram Asset Management Company
Companies
12 hours ago

ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over valuation, Bloomberg reports

Offers of as much as R7bn for the SA unit have been discussed, the Bloomberg News report says
Companies
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol shares surge 5%
Markets
2.
US stocks fall as ruling on Trump tariffs rattles ...
Markets
3.
Uncertainty keeps gold on its record run
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buying spree lifts Valterra ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals soar to a ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.