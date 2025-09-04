Shares in Telkom jumped 13% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that MTN, Africa’s largest mobile service provider, was considering resuscitating acquisition talks, according to trusted sources. Telkom has added more than 58% to its value since end-December.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Telkom jumps 13% on MTN report
Shares in Telkom jumped 13% on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that MTN, Africa’s largest mobile service provider, was considering resuscitating acquisition talks, according to trusted sources. Telkom has added more than 58% to its value since end-December.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation
Oil loses more ground as Opec+ mulls another output hike
WATCH: Shoprite eyes banking venture
Trellidor declares first dividend in four years
Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth
ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over valuation, Bloomberg reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.