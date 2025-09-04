Markets

Gold falls from record high as traders take profits

GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan says rate-cut expectations and worry over the Fed’s independence will add to safe-haven demand

04 September 2025 - 07:51
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Thursday due to profit-taking after bullion scaled a record peak on the expectation for a US interest rate cut, while investors looked forward to key US jobs data due this week.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,530.69/oz by 5.11am GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,578.50 on Wednesday. US gold futures for December delivery were down 1.3% to $3,590.

“We’ve seen a bit of profit-taking, but gold is still in a bull market at this point in time. Rate-cut expectations and worries over the Federal Reserve’s independence are going to add to safe-haven demand,” GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said.

“We won’t be surprised even if gold prices go up to $3,800 or even higher in the near-term.”

The US labour department said on Wednesday that job openings fell more than expected to 7.181-million in July.

Several Fed officials said labour market concerns continued to animate their belief that rate cuts lay ahead. Fed governor Christopher Waller said he thought the Fed should be cutting at its next meeting.

Traders are currently pricing in a 97% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the end of the US central bank’s two-day policy meeting on September 17, up from 92% before the data, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

The focus now shifts to the US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday. The August nonfarm payrolls are expected to have grown by 78,000 jobs, according to Reuters poll, versus 73,000 in July.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that the US might have to “unwind” trade deals it had reached with the EU, Japan and South Korea, among others, if it lost a Supreme Court case involving tariffs.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $40.82/oz, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the last session. Platinum slipped 0.8% to $1,409.53 and palladium fell 1.6% to $1,129.82.

Reuters

MORE IN MARKETS:

Oil loses more ground as Opec+ mulls another output hike

Traders look ahead to producers’ weekend meeting, where they are expected to consider another increase in output targets
Markets
1 hour ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buying spree lifts Valterra Platinum

A buying spree of Valterra Platinum shares pushed prices up almost 9% on Wednesday
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals soar to a fresh high

The JSE precious metals & mining index soared to a fresh high on Wednesday
Markets
12 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol shares surge 5%
Markets
2.
US stocks fall as ruling on Trump tariffs rattles ...
Markets
3.
Uncertainty keeps gold on its record run
Markets
4.
Oil slips but stays near month’s high
Markets
5.
Oil up 1% after US imposes sanctions targeting ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.