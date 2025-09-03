Expectation that US Fed will cut rates this month lifts demand for safe-haven metal.
How do we measure ‘sustainability competence’ if it is not always formalised?
Province says its negotiating mandates and report on public participation were not considered
ANC Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha unexpectedly resigned on Monday, citing rigging of regional conferences
CEO Stephen Saad says performance of the sterile unit is a drag on earnings
RMB/BER index shows mounting pressure on exporters and low investor appetite, raising concern over job creation and growth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tim Akinnusi, co-founder and CEO of MortgageMarket
Russian and Chinese leaders caught in surprising hot mic discussion near North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Star Springbok player expected to be included in SA’s starting line-up to challenge No 1 side
Chinese automakers are giving established brands cause for concern, says CEO George Mienie
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks with David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
RECOMMENDED READING:
WATCH: DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako explains drivers behind record R5.3bn profit
Woolworths boss says food business is unmatched in SA
WATCH: Cashbuild’s earnings rise despite constrained DIY market
M&R gets R80m lifeline as 2,800 jobs hang in the balance
Cashbuild striving for quality amid surge in inferior products
Inside Shoprite’s banking ambitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.