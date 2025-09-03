The JSE precious metals & mining index soared to a fresh high on Wednesday, having blown past 100,000 points earlier in the week on higher commodity prices. In the lead was Valterra Platinum, while gold producers Harmony, DRDGold and Pan African Resources were close behind.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals soar to a fresh high
The JSE precious metals & mining index soared to a fresh high on Wednesday, having blown past 100,000 points earlier in the week on higher commodity prices. In the lead was Valterra Platinum, while gold producers Harmony, DRDGold and Pan African Resources were close behind.
RECOMMENDED READING:
Rate cut hopes and softer dollar push gold to record high
BASTIAN TEICHGREEBER: SA’s US tariff challenge is surmountable
Sibanye narrows losses, skips dividend in Neal Froneman’s last dance
Business confidence holds firm in July, but trade tension looms
EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon
Two explorers at funding crossroads
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Thousands of jobs on the line as Merafe begins retrenchment talks
Shareholders give green light to Harmony’s $1bn copper play
WATCH: Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne’s insights on earnings dip
Rio Tinto set to exit SA in major reset under new CEO
Northam ups its budget as labour and electricity costs soar
Sibanye narrows losses, skips dividend in Neal Froneman’s last dance
South32 bets big on Hermosa after doubling headline earnings
Harmony shareholders enjoy benefits of higher gold price
Confident Implats dishes up surprise dividend
Botswana appoints Lazard, CBH to advise on potential De Beers acquisition
Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units
MC Mining rejects claims of illegal mining at Makhado colliery
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.