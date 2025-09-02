subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

RECOMMENDED READING:

WATCH: The economic week ahead

Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, previews the key events and data releases that will shape market attention this week
Economy
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol shares surge 5%

The shares are up 50% year-to-date amid trade tension and renewables strategy
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold surges past $3,500

Gold's rise sparks hopes of hitting $4,000/oz by year-end
Markets
5 hours ago

Factory activity dips back into contraction as tariffs weigh on demand

PMI slips to 49.5 as new orders weaken and external trade pressures return
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Markets
5 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Boitumelo Letsuma, an independent global markets analyst
Markets
9 hours ago

Rate cut hopes and softer dollar push gold to record high

Metal extends gains to sixth session on weaker greenback and expectation of US rate cut
Markets
17 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye has bumper day
Markets
2.
LISTEN | Building wealth in an uncertain world
Markets
3.
Gold gains amid US rate cut bets
Markets
4.
Increased output Russia supply disruptions keep ...
Markets
5.
Rate cut hopes and softer dollar push gold to ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.