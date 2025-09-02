Shares in Sasol jumped more than 5% on Tuesday, extending the company’s significant year-to-date gains as trade wars keep oil prices elevated. The energy major’s market value has risen by nearly 50% this year as investors welcome its renewables-driven turnaround strategy.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol shares surge 5%
The shares are up 50% year-to-date amid trade tension and renewables strategy
Shares in Sasol jumped more than 5% on Tuesday, extending the company’s significant year-to-date gains as trade wars keep oil prices elevated. The energy major’s market value has risen by nearly 50% this year as investors welcome its renewables-driven turnaround strategy.
RECOMMENDED READING
Busi Mavuso pushes for overhaul of power tariff pricing system
Consumers on the hook for Nersa’s R54bn tariff blunder
BRIEFING ROOM: Presidency paralysis, legal blitz and farewell to Tshidi Madia
Court halts TotalEnergies offshore drilling amid SA gas crisis
WATCH: Finance chief Walt Bruns on Sasol’s return to profit
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Market welcomes Sasol’s return to profit
Sasol shares rally as new strategy shows early sign of success
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.