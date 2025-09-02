Rate cut hopes and softer dollar push gold to record high

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth session due to a weaker dollar and rising bets of a US interest rate cut this month.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,493.99/0z by 3.48am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,508.50 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.4% to $3,564.40.
“A corollary of the weaker economic backdrop and expectations of US rate cuts is boosting precious metals,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com's financial market analyst.
“Another factor is the festering confidence crisis in dollar assets because of US President Donald Trump’s attack on Fed independence.”
Trump has criticised the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, for months for not lowering rates, and recently took aim at Powell over a costly renovation of the central bank’s Washington headquarters.
On Monday, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the Fed was and should be independent but added that it had “made a lot of mistakes” and defended Trump’s right to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.
Traders are pricing in a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut on September 17, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Rate-cut expectations and worry over the Fed’s independence have weighed on the dollar, which is languishing near a more than one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.
Data on Friday showed that the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% month on month and 2.6% year on year, both in line with expectations.
Investors are now looking forward to the US nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday to determine the size of an expected Fed rate cut later this month.
Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.1% to $40.71/oz, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session.
Platinum gained 1% to $1,415.70 and palladium fell 0.7% to $1,129.03.
