Gold’s record rally carried it over the $3,500/oz level for the first time, buoying expectations that the metal could touch $4,000/oz by year-end. Investors have flocked to the metal after a showdown between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Appeals Court and rising rate cut bets, with markets pricing in an 89% chance of a rate cut later this month.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold surges past $3,500
Gold's rise sparks hopes of hitting $4,000/oz by year-end
