Increased output Russia supply disruptions keep oil rangebound

Singapore — Oil prices traded in a tight range on Monday as worries about rising output and the effect of US tariffs on demand offset supply disruptions stemming from intensified Russia-Ukraine air strikes.
Brent crude fell 30c, or 0.44%, to $67.18 a barrel by 5pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $63.73 a barrel, down 28c, or 0.44%. Trading is expected to be muted due to a US bank holiday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday to retaliate by ordering more strikes deep inside Russia after Russian drone attacks on power facilities in northern and southern Ukraine. Both countries have intensified air strikes in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure and disrupting Russian oil exports.
Markets remained concerned about Russian oil flows, with weekly shipments from its ports dropping to a four-week low of 2.72-million barrels a day, according to tanker tracker data cited by ANZ analysts in a note.
However, Russian oil exports to India are set to rise in September, traders said, despite secondary tariffs imposed on New Delhi by the US for buying oil from Moscow.
“[Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in China will be closely watched, particularly in light of US pressures,” Michael McCarthy, CEO of Moomoo Australia, said, referring to the Indian and Russian presidents who are attending the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation regional security bloc in China.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed that oil prices were unlikely to gain much traction from current levels this year, as rising output from top producers adds to the risk of a surplus and US tariff threats weigh on demand growth.
The week started with a slew of manufacturing and export data from China, Japan and South Korea, among the world’s biggest crude oil importers.
Factory activity in China unexpectedly grew in August but weakened for other Asian economies as companies began to feel the pain from US tariffs, private surveys showed on Monday, clouding the outlook for the region's fragile recovery.
Brent and WTI crude posted their first decline in four months in August, down 6% or more on Opec+ supply concerns.
Investors are eyeing the September 7 meeting between members of oil cartel Opec and their allies for further supply cues.
Meanwhile, US crude oil production hit a record high in June, rising 133,000 barrels a day to 13.58-million barrels a day, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Friday.
A US labour market report this week will give a crucial read into the economy’s health and test investors’ confidence that interest rate cuts are coming soon, a view that has lifted their appetite for riskier assets such as commodities.
Increased output Russia supply disruptions keep oil rangebound
Traders are worried about Russian flows as weekly shipments from its ports drop to a four-week low
Singapore — Oil prices traded in a tight range on Monday as worries about rising output and the effect of US tariffs on demand offset supply disruptions stemming from intensified Russia-Ukraine air strikes.
Brent crude fell 30c, or 0.44%, to $67.18 a barrel by 5pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $63.73 a barrel, down 28c, or 0.44%. Trading is expected to be muted due to a US bank holiday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday to retaliate by ordering more strikes deep inside Russia after Russian drone attacks on power facilities in northern and southern Ukraine. Both countries have intensified air strikes in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure and disrupting Russian oil exports.
Markets remained concerned about Russian oil flows, with weekly shipments from its ports dropping to a four-week low of 2.72-million barrels a day, according to tanker tracker data cited by ANZ analysts in a note.
However, Russian oil exports to India are set to rise in September, traders said, despite secondary tariffs imposed on New Delhi by the US for buying oil from Moscow.
“[Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in China will be closely watched, particularly in light of US pressures,” Michael McCarthy, CEO of Moomoo Australia, said, referring to the Indian and Russian presidents who are attending the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation regional security bloc in China.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed that oil prices were unlikely to gain much traction from current levels this year, as rising output from top producers adds to the risk of a surplus and US tariff threats weigh on demand growth.
The week started with a slew of manufacturing and export data from China, Japan and South Korea, among the world’s biggest crude oil importers.
Factory activity in China unexpectedly grew in August but weakened for other Asian economies as companies began to feel the pain from US tariffs, private surveys showed on Monday, clouding the outlook for the region's fragile recovery.
Brent and WTI crude posted their first decline in four months in August, down 6% or more on Opec+ supply concerns.
Investors are eyeing the September 7 meeting between members of oil cartel Opec and their allies for further supply cues.
Meanwhile, US crude oil production hit a record high in June, rising 133,000 barrels a day to 13.58-million barrels a day, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Friday.
A US labour market report this week will give a crucial read into the economy’s health and test investors’ confidence that interest rate cuts are coming soon, a view that has lifted their appetite for riskier assets such as commodities.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.