Bengaluru — Gold hit a more than four-month high on Monday, as increased bets for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted bullion’s allure, while silver rose above $40/oz for the first time in more than a decade.
By 2.38am GMT, spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,470.69/oz, hitting its highest since April 23. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.8% to $3,543.70.
Spot silver rose 1.6% to $40.31/oz, the highest since September 2011.
“Dovish comments from [San Francisco Fed Bank president Mary] Daly helped traders looked past a higher core PCE [personal consumption expenditures] read on Friday, and kept the door open for a 25 basis point cut this month,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.
“Though a US appeals court has also deemed most of (US President Donald) Trump’s tariffs illegal to weigh further on the US dollar today and send gold to a four-month high.”
Data showed that the US PCE price index rose 0.2% month-on-month, and 2.6% year on year, both in line with expectations.
In a social media post on Friday, Daly reiterated her support for an interest rate cut, given the risks to the labour market.
Traders are pricing in an 87% chance the Fed will ease rates by 25 basis points later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Focus now shifts to the US non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, that could determine the size of the Fed’s expected rate cut later this month.
On the trade front, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday the Trump administration was continuing its talks with trading partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of Trump’s tariffs were illegal.
Elsewhere, platinum gained 0.9% to $1,376.95 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,118.12.
Gold gains amid US rate cut bets
Metal at more than four-month high as traders hope Fed will cuts rates this month
Bengaluru — Gold hit a more than four-month high on Monday, as increased bets for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted bullion’s allure, while silver rose above $40/oz for the first time in more than a decade.
By 2.38am GMT, spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,470.69/oz, hitting its highest since April 23. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.8% to $3,543.70.
Spot silver rose 1.6% to $40.31/oz, the highest since September 2011.
“Dovish comments from [San Francisco Fed Bank president Mary] Daly helped traders looked past a higher core PCE [personal consumption expenditures] read on Friday, and kept the door open for a 25 basis point cut this month,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.
“Though a US appeals court has also deemed most of (US President Donald) Trump’s tariffs illegal to weigh further on the US dollar today and send gold to a four-month high.”
Data showed that the US PCE price index rose 0.2% month-on-month, and 2.6% year on year, both in line with expectations.
In a social media post on Friday, Daly reiterated her support for an interest rate cut, given the risks to the labour market.
Traders are pricing in an 87% chance the Fed will ease rates by 25 basis points later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Focus now shifts to the US non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, that could determine the size of the Fed’s expected rate cut later this month.
On the trade front, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday the Trump administration was continuing its talks with trading partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of Trump’s tariffs were illegal.
Elsewhere, platinum gained 0.9% to $1,376.95 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,118.12.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.