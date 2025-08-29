Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
MTN Group’s response to Business Day editorial on leadership changes
This follows a new order by the US removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs
ANC treasurer general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase SA tariffs
New boss Simon Trott is expected to make sweeping changes at the company
Total private sector credit grew 5.8% year on year in July, but growth is skewed as corporate lending raced ahead of sluggish household demand
Business LAw & Tax Review
Remains of a second individual, whose identity had not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved
Team of triple junior world champions left high and dry on eve of defending title in England
The new leader car features enhanced aero and a more powerful twin-turbo V8 engine
Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers, and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Expert insights from Victor Seanie of Benguela Global Fund Managers and Chantal Marx of FNB Wealth & Investments as they break down the week in stocks
Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers, and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
