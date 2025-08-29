subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers, and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
Markets
5 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Markets
5 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba surges 5% as iron ore prices rebound

Kumba Iron Ore led the JSE on Thursday with a nearly 5% jump in its share price as iron ore prices regained lost ground
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Oil prices dip as Trump hits India with higher tariffs

Oil prices slipped on Thursday after US President Donald Trump stepped up his offensive on Russian exports
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Jason Horn from Steyn Capital Management
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum prices take a dip

A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday.
Markets
1 day ago

S&P 500 hits record high before Nvidia results

Chipmaker will produce huge revenue gains over the next nine months, on top of an already huge revenue base, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LISTEN | Building wealth in an uncertain world
Markets
2.
Platinum group metal players eye potential of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum prices take a dip
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen in recovery
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

FREE TO READ | Cesa Awards celebrate engineering industry’s finest

News

Oil slips as traders fret about demand

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba surges 5% as iron ore prices rebound

Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Oil prices dip as Trump hits India with higher tariffs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.