subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil slips as traders fret about demand

Prices are caught between expectation of lower demand as the US summer comes to an end and uncertainty of Russian supply
Markets
13 hours ago

Gold set for monthly gain on soft dollar

Increased expectations for US rate cut in September supports the metal
Markets
13 hours ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Stefanutti, Premier Group and more

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta, CEO of Mshindi Bingwa Group Holdings
Markets
3 days ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba surges 5% as iron ore prices rebound

Kumba Iron Ore led the JSE on Thursday with a nearly 5% jump in its share price as iron ore prices regained lost ground
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

David Shapiro (Sasfin Securities) and Schalk Louw (PSG Wealth) tackle your questions and share insights on Business Day TV
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LISTEN | Building wealth in an uncertain world
Markets
2.
Platinum group metal players eye potential of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum prices take a dip
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen in recovery
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.