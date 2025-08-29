Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
MTN Group’s response to Business Day editorial on leadership changes
This follows a new order by the US removing a rule exempting packages worth less than $800 from tariffs
ANC treasurer general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase SA tariffs
New boss Simon Trott is expected to make sweeping changes at the company
Total private sector credit grew 5.8% year on year in July, but growth is skewed as corporate lending raced ahead of sluggish household demand
Business LAw & Tax Review
Remains of a second individual, whose identity had not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved
Team of triple junior world champions left high and dry on eve of defending title in England
The new leader car features enhanced aero and a more powerful twin-turbo V8 engine
Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities breaks down the market action, offering insights into key movers, trading trends, and what investors should watch as the week closes
Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS:
WATCH: Stock Picks
Oil slips as traders fret about demand
Gold set for monthly gain on soft dollar
WATCH: Technical analysis on Stefanutti, Premier Group and more
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba surges 5% as iron ore prices rebound
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.