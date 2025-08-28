Kumba Iron Ore led the JSE on Thursday with a nearly 5% jump in its share price as iron ore prices regained lost ground. The steelmaking ingredient has staged a small recovery in the past month, with prices up nearly 3%, shrugging off trade wars, softer Chinese demand and abundant global supply.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba surges 5% as iron ore prices rebound
WATCH: Digging into Kumba’s balance sheet
Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue
Kumba sales rise as logistics improve
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price heads towards R280
