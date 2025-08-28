Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Oil prices dip as Trump hits India with higher tariffs

28 August 2025 - 21:23
Oil prices slipped on Thursday after US President Donald Trump stepped up his offensive on Russian exports by imposing some of the highest tariffs in the world on India, including a 25% penalty for buying Russian weapons and oil.

