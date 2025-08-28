Bengaluru — Gold prices remained stable on Thursday, as market participants held back from placing big bets ahead of US economic data that could help shed further light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,390.27/oz by 2.57am GMT, after hitting its highest point since August 11 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,447.40.
“We’ve got a lot of positive interest for gold because of that sort of issues with institutional trusts and risks about Fed’s independence,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com financial market analyst.
Investors are now awaiting the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the preferred inflation measure of the US Fed, scheduled for Friday.
“But we’re really looking for something more sort of to push the price above critical level of $3,400 ... the US PCE data will be super significant. We are still bullish on gold. I think all the fundamentals moving in the right direction,” he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the PCE price index to rise 2.6% in July, matching the climb from the previous month.
Markets expect a more than 88% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed’s policy meeting next month, according to CME FedWatch Tool.
Nonyielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
New York Fed Bank president John Williams said on Wednesday interest rates were likely to fall at some point but policymakers would need to see what upcoming data indicated about the economy to decide if it was appropriate to make a cut next month.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3% at $38.72/oz, platinum was steady at $1,348.07 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,095.26.
Gold steady ahead of US PCE data
Traders are holding back from placing bets until release of personal consumption expenditures numbers
Bengaluru — Gold prices remained stable on Thursday, as market participants held back from placing big bets ahead of US economic data that could help shed further light on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,390.27/oz by 2.57am GMT, after hitting its highest point since August 11 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,447.40.
“We’ve got a lot of positive interest for gold because of that sort of issues with institutional trusts and risks about Fed’s independence,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com financial market analyst.
Investors are now awaiting the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the preferred inflation measure of the US Fed, scheduled for Friday.
“But we’re really looking for something more sort of to push the price above critical level of $3,400 ... the US PCE data will be super significant. We are still bullish on gold. I think all the fundamentals moving in the right direction,” he said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the PCE price index to rise 2.6% in July, matching the climb from the previous month.
Markets expect a more than 88% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed’s policy meeting next month, according to CME FedWatch Tool.
Nonyielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.
New York Fed Bank president John Williams said on Wednesday interest rates were likely to fall at some point but policymakers would need to see what upcoming data indicated about the economy to decide if it was appropriate to make a cut next month.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3% at $38.72/oz, platinum was steady at $1,348.07 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,095.26.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.