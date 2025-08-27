A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday.
Board of Healthcare Funders asks Constitutional Court to expose token consultations
DA calls for faster efforts to restore services
The appointment revives one of the coalition government’s fiercest battles
Proposed deal would transform Curro into a public benefit organisation with a focus on the underprivileged
Infestation challenges and rising input costs did not stop the crop from reaching a new production high
Futurist and author John Sanei joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Mozambicans to benefit from latest in a series of investments by Qatari investment firm across Africa
Lock makes remarkable return to full fitness after a spate of injuries
A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
David Shapiro (Sasfin Securities) and Schalk Louw (PSG Wealth) tackle your questions and share insights on Business Day TV
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth.
MORE MARKET NEWS & ANALYSIS
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
Vodacom appoints Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs
Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
Jannie Mouton rewrites private education playbook with R7.2bn offer for Curro
Blue Label boosts earnings on prepaid growth as restructuring continues
Curro reports flat earnings amid lower learner numbers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sakeliga launches legal action against NHI Act over cost and viability
Vodacom appoints Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs
Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
PODCAST | Leadership tools AI-driven business
Record canola harvest reinforces SA’s status as net exporter
Botswana appoints Lazard, CBH to advise on potential De Beers acquisition
Wesbank and Toyota pay R30m to settle cartel case
WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.