Reko Nare joins Business Day TV to unpack today’s market performance, key drivers, and what investors should watch next.
Smart trolleys might have more to do with ‘innovation signalling’ than efficiency
Sakeliga is the seventh organisation to take aim at the NHI Act, the ANC’s plan for universal health coverage
The appointment revives one of the coalition government’s fiercest battles
Competition Commission boss Doris Tshepe says a breakthrough settlement deal will benefit consumers
Some agricultural businesses are spending up to R50m a year maintaining public infrastructure, says Agbiz CEO Theo Boshoff
Futurist and author John Sanei joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Tariffs of up to 50% threaten India’s exporters and jobs after extra 25% punishment for buying Russian oil
Champions show their class in commanding displays in New York
Nissan hints at the future return of ‘Godzilla’ after 18 remarkable years in production
Reko Nare from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
Inside Bidcorp’s ‘winning’ M&A playbook
Capitec founder in R7.2bn deal to make Curro nonprofit
Moody’s says Nedbank’s Ecobank exit is credit positive
