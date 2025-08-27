Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Aspen in recovery

27 August 2025 - 22:14
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen regained ground on Wednesday after a week of losses. Shares in the JSE-listed company surged more than 6% after plunging 7% when it released its results on Friday.

