A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday.
Board of Healthcare Funders asks Constitutional Court to expose token consultations
DA calls for faster efforts to restore services
The appointment revives one of the coalition government’s fiercest battles
Proposed deal would transform Curro into a public benefit organisation with a focus on the underprivileged
Infestation challenges and rising input costs did not stop the crop from reaching a new production high
Futurist and author John Sanei joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Mozambicans to benefit from latest in a series of investments by Qatari investment firm across Africa
Lock makes remarkable return to full fitness after a spate of injuries
A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner
A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday. The biggest losers on the day were Valterra Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, down 5.5% and 3.7%.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum prices take a dip
A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday. The biggest losers on the day were Valterra Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, down 5.5% and 3.7%.
Platinum group metal players eye potential of Europe’s arms race
Gold at two-week high on softer dollar
Higher costs and flat rand-metal prices weigh on Northam Platinum
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moranbah North: a mine refusing to leave Anglo’s bosom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.