MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum prices take a dip

27 August 2025 - 22:17
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

A 0.35% dip in the platinum price saw SA mining shares slip from their upward trajectories on Wednesday. The biggest losers on the day were Valterra Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals, down 5.5% and 3.7%.

Platinum group metal players eye potential of Europe’s arms race

Sharp uptick in EU defence spending could spur investment in emerging platinum technologies
1 day ago

Gold at two-week high on softer dollar

Greenback slips after US president says he will fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
1 day ago

Higher costs and flat rand-metal prices weigh on Northam Platinum

Group says it is ‘committed to the strategic goal of growing safe and sustainable production down the sector cost curve’
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Moranbah North: a mine refusing to leave Anglo’s bosom

Once a $900m trophy, Moranbah North has become the ultimate acid test of Anglo’s turnaround plan
6 days ago
