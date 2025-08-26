WATCH: Technical analysis on Stefanutti, Premier Group and more

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Loyiso Mpeta, CEO of Mshindi Bingwa Group Holdings, unpacks the JSE’s Stefanutti and Premier Group, and US-listed Fair Isaac Corp and Sezzle.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Technical analysis on Blue Label, Glencore and top US stocks

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Mshindi Bingwa Group
Markets
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, Sasol, Edison and Wingstop

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta, CEO of Mshindi Bingwa Capital
Markets
1 month ago

Blue Label bullish about full-year profit

Headline earnings forecast to rise by at least a fifth as momentum builds on Cell C spinoff
Companies
2 weeks ago

JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half

All share index is on course to breach 100,000 points for first time in bourse’s 137-year history
Markets
1 month ago

Stefanutti optimistic about Kusile contract claims

Decision due in third quarter, says CEO Russell Crawford, and a positive outcome will give R1.6bn boost
Companies
1 year ago
