Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.

RECOMMENDED READING:

DAVID CROSOER: Why timing matters in investment outcomes

For most investors, sequence risk cannot be ignored
Opinion
1 week ago

THEONIEL MCDONALD: Concentration risk: what SA investors have learnt the hard way

Lack of diversification can magnify the effects of downturns and long-term economic decline
Opinion
3 months ago

KIM SILBERMAN: Rand stabilises as capital-flow headwinds abate

Investors continue to increase offshore allocations, but data suggest adjustment is mostly done
Opinion
1 day ago

MARK TOBIN: Yielding to temptation

Those of us hoping to live off dividend pay-outs after ditching the day job might like the look of the Satrix Divi Plus ETF, but look before you leap
Opinion
5 days ago

BASTIAN TEICHGREEBER: SA’s US tariff challenge is surmountable

Tariffs may stimulate positive economic restructuring while offering attractive entry points for patient investors
Opinion
1 day ago
